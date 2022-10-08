The candidates for Senate District 58 are Clarice Grabau, DFL, and Bill Lieske, Republican. The new district includes northern Rice County.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Name: Clarice Grabau
Age: 51
Occupation: Teacher
Education: Nebraska Wesleyan University, BA, biology; Doane University, MA; St. Olaf College, teaching licensure, biology; University of MN, teaching licensure, ABE
Name: Bill Lieske
Age: 32
Occupation: Chiropractor
Education: Doctor of Chiropractic
Community involvement:
Grabau: I’ve dedicated my life to public service. I’m a public school teacher, teaching adult literacy and adults who have not graduated from high school. I’ve served one term on the City Council and am a member of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority. I’ve also served on the Human Rights Commission, Northfield Promise, Police Policy Review Task Force, Climate Action Plan Advisory Council, Northfield Racial and Ethnic Equity Collaborative, and Council Employment Policy Committee.
Lieske: I am a member of the Chamber of Commerce, I started the Boy Scout troop in Lonsdale and attained my Eagle Scout, I am a health care provider in town and talk to many people every day. I am also a member of a group trying to improve the downtown area of Lonsdale. My leadership experience comes from my scouting days and also being a business owner.
Why are you running?
Grabau: I am running because I care deeply about this community and our district. I want to bring my experience as an educator and elected leader to the legislature, and to be a voice of reason and compassion. I care about lifting up the voices of everyday people, supporting schools, increasing access to housing and healthcare, and upholding our democratic institutions.
Lieske: I am running to represent everyday Minnesotans. I would like to see tax cuts and return the surplus to help people make it through this economic recession, I want to see our communities become safer again by supporting public safety, and I want to see our children be able to learn and excel in school instead of worrying about what the next social issue is going to be.
What type of regulation regarding the sale and/or distribution of recreational cannabinoid products do you support?
Grabau: The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy has regulatory authority over drug products intended for human consumption, including edibles, and the new law sets rules related to age, packaging and quantity. The City’s role, if it so chooses, is to determine how it is distributed, where, and by whom. I support the establishment of a licensing program similar to what we use to regulate alcohol or tobacco, as it is part of a city’s role to provide for the general health, safety, and welfare of its residents.
Lieske: I support the idea of decriminalizing cannabinoid products this will take a large strain off the police force and jail systems and allow them to focus on violent crimes. If a product is no longer illegal it can be taxed like other products such as alcohol and tobacco.
What changes in the current tax system would you endorse and why?
Grabau: I support a system that is fair and equitable for everyday people, and fulfills our responsibility to the next generation. I am in favor of a state system that supports public education, and by doing this, reduces the burden on local property tax payers. The State should also increase Local Government Aid, a tool that was intended to be used for property tax relief but has fallen behind in recent years. I also support a system that asks our wealthiest corporations to pay their fair share so that we reduce the burden on low and middle income families. We could address many of our most urgent needs like healthcare, housing, and climate, if they were asked to pay their fair share.
Lieske: I want to see an end to social security income tax and also support finding ways to reduce state income tax and if possible even eliminate state income tax. There are other states that operate a budget without income tax and this is how Minnesota should operate its budget as well. Reducing the size of government will alleviate the need for higher taxation and this would lead to people keeping more of their own money.