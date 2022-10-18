In Morristown, Mayor Tony Lindahl is running unopposed for re-election and four people are seeking two open seats on the City Council: incumbent Ralph Barney, Joe Caldwell, Leon Gregor, Mike O’Rourke.

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

