In Morristown, Mayor Tony Lindahl is running unopposed for re-election and four people are seeking two open seats on the City Council: incumbent Ralph Barney, Joe Caldwell, Leon Gregor, Mike O’Rourke.
Only Leon Gregor chose to participate in the Faribault Daily News Q&A.
Age: 68
Occupation: Ag Partners at Morristown location
Education: two-year degree from University of Minnesota at Waseca
Why are you running?
I have lived and worked in Morristown since 1975 and want to see Morristown be a place where people want to live and have businesses. I feel the city needs to be run like a business. Budgeting, prioritizing what its current and future needs are and develop a plan to accomplish this.
Citizens concerns need to be heard and listened to with an open mind. Decisions made by the council need to be in the best interest of the city and its citizens. All citizens must be treated fairly and policies/ordinances enforced equally.
What do you believe will the most significant challenges and opportunities in the coming four years?
Providing the services that the citizens want or expect while balancing this with what the city can afford and what the potential tax increases may be. This will require good budgeting and prioritization projects/expenditures.
Communication and input from all citizens will be very important.
There are several lots for sale in Morristown and if these would get sold and people build on them would make a huge difference in our taxes.
How can city government be improved to better serve citizens and businesses?
For city government to better serve the citizens and businesses it is important that citizens and businesses voice their needs and expectations on what is important to them. Without this input the council can only assume that everything is going fine.
Having the budget and priority list in place for projects/expenditures and following it so everyone knows where we want to go and how are we going to get there. If you don't know where you are going it's impossible to know if you ever got there. Morristown is a great community. We all have to work together to keep it that way.
