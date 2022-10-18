Three candidates are running unopposed for three sets on the Faribault City County. Tom Spooner and Peter Van Sluis are running for re-election. Barring a successful write-in campaign, Adama Youhn Doumbouya will replace Janna Viscomi, who is retiring from the council.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Adama Youhn Doumbouya
Age: 34
Occupation: Industrial worker
Education: Bachelor of Science
Community involvement: I served on the city of Austin Planning Commission where I gained hands-on local government experience prior to moving to Faribault. I have lived and worked in Faribault for several years now.
Thomas ‘Tom’ Spooner
Age: 56
Occupation: City of Northfield Arena and Outdoor Pool Supervisor
Education: Bemidji State University
Community involvement: My experiences/involvement in Faribault are Buckham Memorial Library Advisory Board, 16 years as a member of the Planning Commission and four years on City Council.
Peter van Sluis
Age: 68
Occupation: Semi-retired/school bus and motorcoach driver
Education: High school and technical college in the Netherlands. Many IT-related certifications
Community involvement: I have lived in Faribault for 22 years, and have been part of many community projects and organizations for most of that time. I am a member of the Faribault Elks Lodge, Rotary International, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Faribault Diversity Coalition, and the Sons of American Legion. One of the largest projects I worked on was bringing the Vietnam Traveling Wall to town. I have been part of City Council for the last four years, and it has been a really rewarding experience.
Why are you running?
Doumbouya: One major reason I’m running is because I care about the future of my community. The incoming City Council members will make policy decisions that will shape the future of Faribault. I want to be a part of this new body of councilors to work with residents and businesses to positively move our city forward. This includes advocating for affordable housing, transportation, and inclusive workforce development in Faribault.
Spooner: I believe my years of experience including the last four years on the City Council will be beneficial to the city as a proven leader at all levels of government.
Van Sluis: I decided to run for a second term because at this time, I believe that we have a very good council. We all get along well (even though we don’t always agree), and we are all forward-thinking and open towards betterment of the city and its residents.
We came through COVID pretty good, we are bringing in more businesses and housing, try to keep expenses and taxes as low as possible, and work together very well with all city departments, the chamber, county, and so on. I like to see that dynamic continue and be a part of it.
What do you believe the most significant challenges and opportunities for the city in the coming four years?
Doumbouya: Things are changing rapidly. Small towns are now becoming attractive to many people from different backgrounds. I think one of the most significant challenges and opportunities in the coming years will be economic development. This includes affordable housing (single and multi-family) projects, improving city’s infrastructure and technology to better serve citizens and businesses.
Spooner: The greatest opportunity for the city of Faribault will continue to be maximizing the potential growth in our downtown area and our growing industrial park. This will allow the city to increase our tax base which will help us keep our year-to-year tax levies lower than some of neighboring communities.
Our most significant challenge will be to provide services that our citizens expect as our costs continue to rise.
Van Sluis: That is a very subjective question, as many people will have their own ideas and priorities. There is housing, employment, education, the downtown, entertainment, recreation, drugs, and many more.
I don’t think we can work on one single issue and solve that. I believe that we need to continue to work with the different entities and organizations in Faribault, to coordinate and pool our efforts working on improving Faribault in general.
How can city government be improved to better serve citizens and businesses?
Doumbouya: The city of Faribault has a great vision that support citizens and businesses from all backgrounds. Since this community vision was development by the city government in consultation with the citizens and business partners, translating the Community Vision 2040 into reality is one way the city government can improved to better serve citizens and businesses.
Spooner: Communication is something that all levels of government need to improve. In the city of Faribault, we need to continue to improve our social media standing and our communication efforts to people who do not subscribe to new forms of technology. Quality of information to our citizens is the key to a growing community.
Van Sluis: I think that at this moment, City Council and the city as a whole is actually doing a very good job. We have a number of ways how we communicate to the people of Faribault what is going on: bulletin board, television, radio, newspaper, websites, social media, and Buckham Bulletin delivered to every single household. Our emails and phone numbers are published and we are open to communication. City Council meetings are open to the public and feedback can be given there as well.
I think we may be able to do more public service announcements to get our citizens more involved with city government. We are having a hard time getting people to be part of our boards and commissions.