I have known Sam Temple for most of his life, first meeting at First English Lutheran Church when he was young and in Sunday School. He had been in plays with my wife, Noelle, at the Paradise Center for the Arts and I've watched his videos about our past as well.
I have had the great fortune of watching him grow into the fine young man he is today.
Sam knows his way around a government setting and is very knowledgeable about how to work with people involved in governments at various levels.
His work on the Heritage Preservation Commission has given him valuable insight on the history of Faribault and Rice County. He probably knows more about Faribault than anyone else that I know of, and that's one of the most important traits a voter should look for.
Some might make the argument that he's too young. But he's not.
We need more people of his age getting involved in making decisions that not only affect the future, but the present day as well. I urge all young people to get involved in anything that benefits this area.
Faribault and Rice County need a person like Sam — now more than ever — a person with knowledge of the past and their eye toward the future.
Please join me in voting for Sam Temple for Rice County commissioner, District 3.
