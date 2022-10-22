Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed many bizarre events. But of all the head-scratchers, the compulsive political smokescreen of “equity and inclusion” policies might be the most egregious.
Equity is a term designed to signal “equality” and appeals to the natural human tendency toward fairness, but it doesn’t mean equal opportunity. Instead, equity is based on the idea that the only certain measure of “equality” is outcome — educational, social, and occupational. We must never confuse equity with equal opportunity. They are not the same.
I’m writing in support of two School Board candidates who are rightfully concerned about the practices falling under the umbrella of “equity and inclusion.”
One workshop called Creating Gender Inclusivity asked “How do we talk to young children about gender identity and expression?" and suggested "gender-inclusive language" and "how to use literature and persona dolls to create all-gender inclusive classrooms.”
Young children? Dolls?
Other workshop titles include: "LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Support Training." "Fifty Shades for Youth?" "Building Awareness/Equity." "Why Is It So Hard To Talk About Race?" "Cultural Appropriation: Yikes! I Didn’t Realize!" "The Supreme Court Did What?" "MN Science Standards Related To Climate Change." "Misinformation or Disinformation," and more.
Folks, what in the propaganda buzzwords is going on here?
Good news! Linda Moore and Lynda Boudreau are on the ballot. They’ll respect parents, support teachers, protect and include all students by focusing on core academics, not politics.
Vote for education over indoctrination! Vote the Li/ynda’s for Faribault School Board!
