The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District has two board supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which will take place on November 8, 2022.
In Rice County, candidates are elected countywide, but must reside in a district up for election.
Roger Bongers is running for District 3, which is the townships of Cannon City, Wheeling, Walcott, Richland.
Bongers said he is running to "do my part in keeping our rivers clean and our topsoil in place."
"I grew up on a small farm along the Cannon River and now farm the rolling hills on both sides of that river," he said. "For the last few years, I have used no-till farming and cover crops to keep the soil in place and out of the river. I hope to bring my positive experiences to the table to help others maintain healthy soil and clean water for the future.”
Richard Peterson is running for re-election in District 5, which is the city of Faribault.
"During my 36-year career as a natural resource professional and my two terms as SWCD supervisor, I have seen the many benefits of good stewardship with regards to our natural resources," he said. "Soil and water are two of the most basic and important of our natural resources. The SWCD's locally-based, boots-on-ground approach of providing sound information, technical services and incentive programs to area farmers, landowners, and residents helps ensure the healthy future for these critical resources.
"My goal, if elected, is to continue to support and strengthen our mission of working locally to enhance, manage, and conserve our soil, water and other natural resources.”
SWCDs are special-purpose units of government that manage and direct natural resource management programs at the local level. Districts carry out a program for the conservation, use and development of soil water, and related resources. SWCD supervisors serve four-year terms and meet monthly, discussing the business of the SWCD, distributing state grant allocations to landowners, setting conservation priorities, and coordinating conservation efforts with other local units of government and state agencies.
