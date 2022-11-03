I have known Sam Temple from his vast community involvement for many years. Sam truly cases about Faribault and the community we have — as much as any other person I have met in my over 20 years here. He has shown this his entire life through his service to others.
As we look forward to the future and to the community we want for our families to enjoy, I am confident that Sam Temple is the right person for Rice County District 3 commissioner.
His wealth of service at such a young age is something most residents will not achieve over their entire lifetime. Service on Faribault's Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation show Sam's willingness to serve his community.
Along with his other volunteer activities and involvement, you can see that he cares about the place he lives. Looking at his work on the "1855" series, I don't think you can find anyone who has documented the history of our city more thoroughly than he has.
I watched both forums for the commissioner candidates and Sam's ability to communicate his thoughts and engage with an issue is not a question. He is always prepared, well-spoken and empathetic.
It is time to start looking to the future and Sam Temple is the right man to start the movement of our next generation of leaders in Rice County.
