Snipe season is in full swing. If you are smiling, I’ll bet you’ve been on a hunt. The snipe master takes you in by stating a little fact and enhances it with alternate truths until you end up sitting out in the woods, striking matches, and calling snipe until the reality sets in that you’ve been chumped.
The snipe masters are beckoning us to go out hunting. While bragging about funding education, our senator proposed a 0.5% increase in spending, not the 3% that passed. That is not half of what the school district needed. He walked away from the process that could have funded education from the surplus not levies.
He would have you believe Highway 14 could not have been completed without him. Well, it was a shovel-ready when he went to the Legislature.
He was an anti-masker, anti-lockdown guy when the evidence would indicate we could have saved thousands of lives if we had gotten with the program.
Then there are the two snipe masters running for the School Board. Just look around minute 20 of the School Board meetings to see how they have fanned hate and chaos in our schools, advocating book banning; and fear-mongering socialism, LGBTQ, CRT, and so forth. Do you really want them to lead the school district?
It’s hard to admit you’ve been chumped. When we took our cousins out on the farm, we eased the pain with a piece of cake. But they learned a valuable lesson. Check it out.
