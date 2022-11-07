Samuel Temple is running for county commissioner for District 3. I believe that Sam is the best candidate for this position. Sam is smart, innovative, loyal, transparent, has amazing energy.
Sam Temple loves Faribault and the entire community. He loves our city so much that he decided to stay here and create positive change. Sam has volunteered on various boards and commissions and other projects for the community. He has experience working in local government and has been very transparent in his vision and goals as county commissioner.
Sam is a great leader and a strong communicator. I know he will keep his constituents informed and he’s open to talking to people and listening to what they have to say.
Sam Temple is just who we need for county commissioner in District 3.
Samuel Temple se postula para Comisionado del Condado por el Distrito 3. Creo que Sam es el mejor candidato para este puesto. Sam es inteligente, innovador, leal, transparente, tiene una energía increíble. Sam Temple ama a Faribault y a toda la comunidad. Ama tanto nuestra ciudad que decidió quedarse aquí y crear un cambio positivo. Sam ha sido voluntario en varias juntas y comisiones y otros proyectos para la comunidad. Tiene experiencia trabajando en el gobierno local y ha sido muy transparente en su visión y objetivos como Comisionado del Condado. Sam es un gran líder y un fuerte comunicador. Sé que va a mantener a sus electores informados y está abierto a hablar con la gente y escuchar lo que tienen que decir. Sam Temple es justo lo que necesitamos para Comisionado del Condado en el Distrito 3.
