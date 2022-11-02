The Faribault School Board is giving our community the opportunity to invest in our students by supporting three ballot questions in next week’s election.
The board members listened and considered many factors before deciding on whether or not to ask the Faribault community to support a levy. The School Board voted to set up three levy questions to be brought forth to the citizens of the Faribault School District for approval. In my opinion, this is an excellent example of democracy in action.
Approval of all three ballot questions would allow us to maintain our current programming and the technology necessary to support them, maintain reasonable class sizes and avoid significant budget reductions.
Over the past six years, our district has made responsible budget reductions based on declining enrollment and shortfalls in state funding. I will ensure that we continue to make responsible reductions based on enrollment numbers in the years ahead. Even if all three of these questions pass, we are still projected to make necessary budgetary reductions through 2026/27 school year and beyond.
Below is some general information about each question. Please note these are estimates based on the average home in Faribault assessed value of $252,900.
QUESTION #1:
● Renewal of the levy that was originally passed in 2013
● This is not an increase in property taxes (less inflation)
● The levy affects homeowners, commercial, industrial, and agricultural homesteads including one acre of agricultural land
● This levy lasts for 10 years
QUESTION #2:
● Helps offset the $2 million that the district spends every year on technology and technology-related services
● Provides $1.36 million in additional revenue for the Faribault School District
● Raises taxes on the average home by $90/year or $7.50/month
● Affects homeowners, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land based on value/acre
QUESTION #3:
● Helps to lower class sizes and increase programming
● Raises taxes on the average home by $90/year or $7.50/month
● Affects homeowners, commercial, industrial, and agricultural homesteads including one acre of agricultural land
● Contingent on the passage of question #1
What it means for taxpayers:
● If you own an average-priced home in the Faribault School District, and you voted yes to all three questions, your taxes would increase to the tune of $180 annually
● If you own an average-priced home in the Faribault School District and you voted yes on questions 1 and 2, your taxes would increase $90, annually
● If you own an average-priced home in the Faribault School District and you voted yes only on question 1, your taxes would not increase
As a district, we are asking voters to provide additional funding for our schools. Ultimately, the approval of the three levy questions is up to our Faribault taxpayers.