Be an informed voter on Nov. 8. In the District 3 Rice County commissioner race, there are drastic differences between Sam Temple and Gerry Hoisington.
District 3 voters should know what each candidate is bringing to the table. Do a little research. What does each do in and for the community? What groups or organizations do they align with, work in, and represent? Who is endorsing them? What will these affiliations mean for your county commissioner? Who has valuable experiences in local government? Who entered the race by preparing to be your commissioner?
I guarantee that if you get answers to these questions, you will have an easy decision.
Sam Temple is passionate about Faribault and our future. He has already been working to make Faribault a better version of itself through his years on the Planning Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission, and for the past eight years by producing documentaries about this community and its rich history helping everyone understand the connection we have to the past.
Sam has been actively gathering information on the role of county commissioners, policies and programs, current and future community needs, as well as working out possible solutions long before Election Day.
Sam’s nonstop commitment to this community earned him the honor of being Citizen of the Year in 2019.
Sam will work tirelessly as your county commissioner, and he will talk with you, listen to your concerns, and keep you informed. I have every confidence in Sam Temple as Rice County commissioner.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.