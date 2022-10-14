In the Oct. 11 Daily News, I see that Joel Raaen went on a rant about our two local elected officials. He wondered how they could be elected to anything.
What a slap in the face to all those on Faribault, Rice, Steele and Dodge counties who voted for them.
Raaen claimed they were both of questionable intelligence and inarticulate. If that were true, I wonder how they could have accomplished anything in the Legislature.
But Sen. John Jasinski has risen through the ranks to be the assistant majority leader and majority whip. He has helped pass many bills which helped our area, such as the extension of Highway 14 to Rochester.
And Rep. Brian Daniels has served on the Early Childhood and Finance Committee, the Education Finance Committee, as well as the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee. He has brought funding to our local State Schools.
They were both educated in our Minnesota public schools and colleges which claim to have high standards. So I don’t think there was any need to try to denigrate them publicly.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.