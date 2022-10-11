Listening to or reading statements from candidates for sheriff and county attorney, one might think that crime in Rice County has increased. So far as I can tell, no candidate has provided any hard data. So, is crime up in Rice County? No. Indeed, it’s been dropping pretty steadily for 20 years.
According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), crime in Rice County is down, and has been dropping steadily for almost 20 years. Here’s the data, reported to BCA by local law enforcement agencies as part of the annual Uniform Crime Reporting system.
• Part I offenses (these are considered the more serious offenses, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, car theft, arson):
2001: 1,998
2020: 956 – a 52% reduction
• Part II offenses (larceny, forgery, vagrancy, possession of stolen property, some drug crimes)
2002: 4,409
2020: 1,628 – a 63% reduction
And, given that the county population has grown during those years (by about 3,000 residents), the crime rate (the number of reported offenses as a percentage of population) is down even more.
To be fair, there is one offense category – drug crimes – that has nearly doubled, and all the sheriff and county attorney candidates have pledged to do more to address that issue.
I’m not sure these data will change any votes, but it would be nice if candidates would provide some facts to support their statements.
