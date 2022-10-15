We are fortunate to have Dr. Linda Moore and former Minnesota House Representative Lynda Boudreau running for Faribault School Board this election season.
Both Linda and Lynda are longtime Faribault residents who have been active in our district and community for many years, and both are very well equipped for the position.
Ideologically, these candidates take a practical approach and believe in ensuring every child has equal opportunity for success in our public schools. They desire to focus on teaching the skills young people need in life by mastery of the essentials: math, reading, etc., whether graduates pursue post-secondary education or learn a trade. They both promote transparency and a healthy relationship between the schools and the community, support no-nonsense curriculum without political bias, and welcome input from parents in the district.
Electing these powerhouse candidates is a major step towards desperately needed improvement in our school district, as our test scores indicate many students are not reaching their full potential (Minnesota Report Card 2022 shows Faribault’s numbers are rather grim: only 20% of tested students are proficient in math, 33% in reading, and 24% in science).
I heartily believe that Linda and Lynda will be strong leaders who can help get us back on track for success.
The good news? You can vote for both of these candidates in this year’s election. Choose a better way forward for Faribault’s children by voting Linda Moore and Lynda Boudreau for Faribault School Board.
Mary Hackett
Faribault
This letter is a paid political endorsement.
