Were he to assume a seat as a Rice County commissioner, Sam Temple would likely be one of the youngest commissioners ever elected. But, interestingly, he would come to that position with a wealth of experience well beyond his years, ranging from involvement on both the city of Faribault’s Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission, to active involvement in a range of other civic endeavors.
To see evidence of Sam’s readiness for a seat on the Board of Commissioners for yourself, I encourage you to watch the candidate forum sponsored by the AAUW on the Faribault Community Television’s YouTube page where you can compare his responses to those of his opponent. I believe it will become clear to you that he is more than ready to represent the citizens of Rice County’s District 3. He’s done his homework.
I sincerely wish I could vote for Sam, but as a resident of Northfield, I am unable to do so. I volunteered to write this letter in support of his candidacy because the future of our communities and our country depends on young adults becoming actively engaged and seeking elected positions.
As a retired educator, nothing Is more encouraging to me than to see young adults stepping up to serve as Sam has done.
If Sam's name is on your ballot, I hope you’ll cast your vote in his favor. Should he be elected, I believe he will prove to you it was a vote well cast.
