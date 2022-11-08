It appears that incumbent John Jasinski, R-Faribault, won the race for State Senator. So far, he's ahead with 65% (21,577) of the votes.
The Minnesota District 19 Senate race included Jasinski and challenger Kate Falvey, DFL-Faribault, who received 35% (11,479) of the votes so far.
Jasinski has been involved in the community, serving in several local organizations and as the Mayor of Faribault from 2009 to 2016. He is the senate majority whip, meaning he's in charge of rounding up party affiliates for votes and other important processes.
He said, during his time in the Legislature, he's brought tax dollars back to our area in local projects. His main focuses for his new term are combatting inflation, crime and education.
He said he has previously supported a reduction in the first tier of income taxes. After his election, he wants to work toward eliminating Social Security tax.
Falvey was inspired to run for office when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She wanted to vote in the interest of all those in the community, not just the top earners.
