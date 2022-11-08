Gerry Hoisington will be Rice County commissioner for District 3. He won with just under 52% (1,806) of the votes.
The District 3 commissioners represent the eastern part of Faribault on the Rice County Board of Commissioners, voting on countywide ordinances and budgetary decisions.
Incumbent Dave Miller was eliminated during the primary in August, leaving two newcomers to duke it out for the spot on the board. Incumbent Steve Underdahl was uncontested for another County Commissioner seat for District 4 and received nearly all the votes.
Hoisington has said his priorities would especially focus on fiscal responsibility. He said his experience as a construction superintendent at Magney Construction and raising a large family on one income would provide him with the necessary experience to do so.
His campaign was focused on "God, family and country." He said that he would be a good fit for the commissioner seat and hopes to bring more efficiency to the county's budget.
The other candidate, Sam Temple, said his focus would have been focused on increasing transparency and accessibility for citizens to give input on important issues. He got nearly 48% (1,672) of the votes.
