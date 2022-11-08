Voters in the Faribault School District appear to have agreed to extend an existing tax levy but have rejected requests to raise taxes.
With 18 of 19 precincts reporting, the first question to renew the existing levy for another decade has nearly 54% support.
The renewed levy collects about $716 per student to support general operations and includes an inflationary annual increase in future years.
Question 2 sought a new levy that would have collected about $1.4 million next year to support specifically technology and technology-related services. The request so far has only 40% support. The new levy would have lasted for 10 years and included an inflationary annual increase.
The levy would have raised taxes on a median-valued home in the district ($253,000) by $90 in the first year.
Question 3 asked voters to increase the general operating levy by about $300 per student. It has less than 40% support.
District officials said the additional dollars would be used to expand and improve programs and to lower class sizes.
The additional levy would have raised taxes on a median-valued home by $90 next year. It will be in place for a decade and includes an inflationary annual increase.
The precinct remaining to report has only a small number of voters in the district.
