Lynda Boudreau, Linda Moore, Chad Wolff and John Bellingham appear to have won the race for Faribault School Board, with just one small precinct left to report their results.
Lynda Boudreau - 17.65% (5,561)
Linda Moore - 13.57% (4,276)
Chad Wolff - 14.59% (4,597)
John Bellingham - 12.89% (4,060)
The Faribault School Board has seven seats, with four up for grabs. Eight candidates were in the running, with all four incumbents seeking reelection.
The four incumbents were Wolff, Courtney Cavellier, Bellingham and Lee Ann Lechtenberg. The four challengers were Boudreau, Moore, Tom Hanson and Michael Cross.
Wolff has served on the School Board for eight years. He said he has "no agendas" and brings common sense to the board.
Bellingham has served on the school board for six years and said he wants to use his data-analysis skills to make informed decisions. He said he would lead the district as a "man of principle."
Boudreau served in the state House of Representatives for five terms as a Republican. Moore said she is a co-founder of the Living Learning Center and has tutored kids for years.
Boudreau and Moore hope to get "critical race theory" out of the schools. They are vocally against equity initiatives.
The Faribault School Board votes on policies for the Faribault Public School District, as well as enacting how schools will implement the curriculum set by the state legislature. The board members also choose the district superintendent and budget the schools' finances.
