Voters in the Faribault School District agreed to extend an existing tax levy but rejected requests to raise taxes.
The first question to renew the existing levy for another decade passed with nearly 54% in favor.
The renewed levy collects about $716 per student to support general operations and includes an inflationary annual increase in future years.
Question 2 sought a new levy that would have collected about $1.4 million next year to support specifically technology and technology-related services. The request failed with 60% over voters saying “no.” The new levy would have lasted for 10 years and included an inflationary annual increase.
The rejected levy would have raised taxes on a median-valued home in the district ($253,000) by $90 in the first year.
Question 3 asked voters to increase the general operating levy by about $300 per student. It has less than 40% support.
District officials said the additional dollars would be used to expand and improve programs and to lower class sizes.
The additional levy would have raised taxes on a median-valued home by $90 next year. It will be in place for a decade and includes an inflationary annual increase.
