My name is Mike Cross. I am on the ballot for Faribault School Board #656.
My four children have attended classes in Faribault Public Schools. I presently serve on the Cannon River STEM School board as the chair. The experience gained while serving on the board will be a benefit to help make the Faribault Public Schools system stronger.
Having a daughter in eighth grade, I would like to see her get a good-quality education. Not every student will go on to college, however, every student deserves a good education to help them succeed in life.
I am about the kids first. I could like to help maintain a safe, healthy environment for all students. We need to get back to the basics: reading, writing and arithmetic.
A hot topic lately is critical race theory. I made a public statement, "what the hell is critical race theory?" I have researched it and have gotten a lot of different opinions of its meaning. Make no mistake about it, I do not support critical race theory in Faribault Public Schools, or any other school system for that matter.
The School Board has the responsibility to: Help educate other people's children with other people's money. This is a huge undertaking.
I would be honored to represent the Faribault community with the common sense vote.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.