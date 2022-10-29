As senior board member with the Faribault School District, I would highly recommend that Linda Moore and Lynda Boudreau be elected to the Faribault School Board.
These individuals will ensure that the school district's curriculum not include the teaching of critical race theory and gender identity issues.
They also believe our wonderful parents are not domestic terrorists and should have a right to speak freely at school board meetings. They also believe in a balanced budget and wise spending of our tax dollars. They believe it is time to get back to the basics in education.
In addition, I will be voting yes on the levy referendum question one, renewal dealing with existing programs, especially the importance of keeping the seven-period day at the high school.
However, I will be voting no on questions two and three. As a board member, I do not believe this current board spends the taxpayer's money wisely. In my opinion, spending more money does not ensure increasing student achievement.
Your vote on Nov. 8 will determine the future course of the Faribault School District. Choose wisely.
