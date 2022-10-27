We are supporting Gerry Hoisington for County Board, District 3 because of his vast life and work experience and his commitment to fiscal responsibility.
Gerry is a lifelong resident of Faribault and loves this community and is proud to call Rice County his home.
He will carefully weigh all the information before committing our tax dollars to new or existing county programs and services. He will study closely whether “free” grant money is really free or if it will bind the county to agreements that are not in our best interests.
Gerry is committed to working with department heads to find ways to make their departments more efficient and get more value from the money they already have in their budgets.
He values the historic buildings in Faribault and will work with building owners to restore and preserve them in a way that doesn’t put the burden on taxpayers.
With rising prices on everything from gas and groceries to mortgage payments and insurance, the voters of District 3 need someone who will take seriously the necessity to manage funds wisely.
Gerry knows what it’s like to be a homeowner, a tax-paying citizen, and a project manager. He knows how to budget and make the most from the resources he has.
Gerry will bring that life experience to the Rice County Board of Commissioners. Vote Gerry Hoisington on Nov. 8.
