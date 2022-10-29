Do you like paying taxes so it can be wasted through fraud? I didn’t think so and neither do I.
For far too long people have not a paid enough attention to the auditor's race. Many people don’t realize how important that office is.
But it is time for that to change. We need Ryan Wilson to be our next state auditor.
Our state has had some of the largest financial scandals in its history during the current state auditor’s watch. We’ve seen news reports of $100 million in day care fraud, $200 million (at least) in child food program fraud, and $1 billion in Met Council cost overruns. And none of this was fraud was caught by the current state auditor.
I am tired of our hard-earned tax dollars being wasted. This keeps happening because no one seems to be minding the purse and no one is held accountable.
Let’s put an end to waste and fraud in Minnesota. I’m voting for Ryan Wilson for State Auditor in November because he has experience running a large medical device auditing company and will actually fight waste, fraud and abuse.
