As COVID-19, racial unrest and persistent political polarization continue wreaking havoc on state politics, three candidates running for two state House of Representatives seats outlined their approaches to public service.
The comments came Saturday during a virtual debate sponsored by the League of Women of Voters of Northfield and Cannon Falls.
In District 20B, first-term incumbent Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, participated. His challenger for the position, Joe Moravchik, R-Northfield, declined the invitation. District 20B includes northern Rice County and northeast Le Sueur County.
Lippert, former pastor at Northfield's First United Church of Christ, said he is running for reelection based on his affinity for small communities, understanding of small-town businesses and belief that increasing racial diversity across the state is a strength. He spoke of his work to pause farm foreclosures once the ag economy cratered following the onset of COVID-19 and collaboration with Republican Karin Housley to tackle elder abuse in care facilities.
He believes the only way to hold pharmaceutical costs down is by expanding government programs. He offered anecdotes from people who have benefited from MinnesotaCare, a program he supports expanding.
COVID-19
To Lippert, the No. 1 priority is COVID-19 and the more than 200,000 U.S. deaths and more than 2,000 deaths statewide. To him, Republicans and Democrats have failed to adequately share the need to wear masks, social distance and undergo other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. He predicted the economy will not recover until COVID-19 is adequately brought under control.
Budget and taxes
Lippert acknowledged the serious spending conversations ahead for the Legislature. He believes a balanced approach will be needed, and he called for the extraordinarily wealthy to pay a relatively high share of taxes. He derided the tax cuts passed earlier in the Trump administration for what he said were disproportionate benefits for the wealthy.
Gun control
Lippert said he supports “red flag” laws and spoke of support for the measure in states that have adopted the plan. He said red flag laws, which allow family members and law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily remove weapons from someone who's a danger to themselves or others, are needed.
Environment
Lippert, who sits on the House Climate Action Caucus, said it's focused on meeting emission standards. To him, an economy-wide focus on reducing emissions is needed to achieve the state’s goal of providing all its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050. He's has authored a bill to install more EV charging stations. To him, an energy efficiency program to ensure energy bills are reduced, along with a commitment to have forests serve as massive carbon sinks are needed to ensure climate goals are needed.