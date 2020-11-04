WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Smith wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Minnesota.
Democrat Tina Smith wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Minnesota
While the race for the Minnesota Legislature was still in doubt well into election night, locally all three Republican incumbents in Senate District 24 romped to victory. Read more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Smith wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Minnesota.
District 20B Rep. incumbent Todd Lippert is leading by approximately 1,800 votes in his pursuit of a second term with 23 of 25 precincts reporting results. Read more
