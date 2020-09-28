U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the first term Democratic-Farmer-Labor congresswoman from Minnesota’s 2nd District, is suing in federal court to allow her re-election to resume in November.
Last week, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon postponed the election after the sudden death of Adam Weeks, the Legal Marijuna Now candidate. Weeks’ party achieved major political party status in Minnesota after the 2018 election when its state auditor candidate received more than 5% of the vote.
Under a Minnesota 2013 law change, the death of a major party candidate in a congressional race within 79 days of the general election automatically postpones the election to the following February.
Simon had called for a special election on Feb. 9, meaning the 2nd District would have been without representation until a winner was declared. Craig, whose Republican opponent is Marine Corps veteran Tyler Kistner, would be forced to vacate the seat in early January.
Simon, as the state’s top elections official, is named as defendant in the lawsuit.
“The people of Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District deserve to have a voice fighting for them in Washington,” Craig said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the process currently in place would deprive Minnesotans of their seat at the table.”
Craig added: “Hardworking second district families are entitled to representation in Congress, and that’s why I’m taking action today to ensure that the election this November proceeds as mandated by federal law.”
Craig’s campaign is also urging voters to continue voting as they normally would.
According to the lawsuit, which names Apple Valley resident Jenny Winslow Davies as a co-plaintiff, Minnesota state law conflicts with federal law, which Craig’s campaign says requires congressional elections to be held in November in even-numbered years.
The battleground 2nd District includes east and south metro suburbs, as well as exurbs and farmland, and has been a political bellwether since 2016, when former GOP Rep. Jason Lewis narrowly defeated Craig, who then beat Lewis in a 2018 rematch.
National Democratic and Republican groups have already invested heavily in the 2nd District. A February special election could see massive amounts of resources poured into the race, which will be either the first of a new president’s term, or the first of President Trump’s second term.
Kistner’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.