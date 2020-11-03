Senate District 20 incumbent Rich Draheim will serve another term in the Minnesota Legislature after defeating DFLer Jon Olson Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, Draheim, R-Madison Lake, had 24,738 votes — 53.9%. Olson, DFL-Elko New Market, had 18,386 votes — 40.11%. Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate. Jason Hoschette earned 5.83% of the vote.
District 20 includes a majority of Rice County, all of Le Sueur County, and part of Scott County in southeastern Minnesota. Senate District 20 is considered a swing district in Minnesota as House District 20A leans heavily Republican while House District 20B leans heavily toward the DFL.
Draheim was first elected to the Senate in 2016, when he beat DFLer Kevin Dahle by more than 1,500 votes. Draheim is a small business owner who operated Westwood Marina on Lake Washington, and he owns and manages Weichert Realtors, Community Group in Mankato and the New Ulm Event Center. CONFIRM.
Draheim campaigned on a number of hot-button state issues and has called for police funding to continue, ending Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers declared in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, stopping undocumented immigrants and convicted felons from being allowed to vote, and a number of other issues.
Draheim, who will serve a two-year term because of this year’s census, said his top priorities in his coming term includes addressing the high cost of health care, including long-term care. He said though legislators have focused on cost transparency, they haven’t addressed long-term care costs as much. He said he appreciates that he and Olson committed to not personally run attack ads against each other.
Olson, who has served on active duty in the U.S. Navy for 25 years before retiring as a commander and returning home in 2011, had spoken of the need to address mental health. To him, the state’s mental health care system is an insufficient patchwork and needs more funding. He had also spoken of the political divide in Minnesota and said he wanted to heal the rift between the two major parties and the divide between metro areas and greater Minnesota.
Following the election, Olson said he was surprised by how long it took to report the results. He spoke of the disproportionate funding opponent outside groups used to run negative ads against him.
“I’m proud of the race that we ran,” he said.