Northfield college students, some of whom once supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her quest to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, gathered Sunday in Riverside Park to hear her speak.
Though the senator from Massachusetts' visit was in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the event, less than two weeks before Election Day, is a sign of the critical role the college-aged population plays in local politics.
Warren’s speech, sponsored by Minnesota Students for Biden Get Out the Vote, came before a couple hundred college students, most of whom have already voted, a sign of the unprecedented number of people across the country who are voting by mail due to COVID-19. Warren called on those who have voted to foster enthusiasm in others to either vote early or do so in-person Nov. 3. Though polls frequently show Biden ahead of Donald Trump in polling, Warren urged attendees not to take the upcoming election for granted.
Prior to Warren’s 15-minute speech, St. Olaf College Democrats Chair Hannah Liu noted 4,000 St. Olaf and Carleton student voters can tip the balance of local elections, including the 2nd Congressional District, a race this year that pits first-term incumbent Angie Craig against Republican Tyler Kistner. Carleton College Democrats Chair Siena Leone-Getten said every conversation those in attendance have with potential voters will help in electing DFLers and make the state a more equitable place.
‘She was the balance of both’
St. Olaf College sophomore history and theater major Margaux Daniel arrived approximately an hour prior to the event. Though she supported Warren in the primaries, Daniel, a Seattle native, said she's motivated to vote for Biden. To Daniel, President Donald Trump has stripped some people of their human rights, not sufficiently dealt with racial injustice and doesn’t have a moral compass.
“… I don’t want him to be in office anymore,” she said. Though Daniel said no president can solve all of the country’s issues, she believes Biden can do so more than the incumbent because he's committed to listening to scientists, implementing mask mandates and not spreading misinformation.
Daniel said younger people must be involved in politics to undo the damage done to the country since Trump took office.
To fellow St. Olaf sophomore Eleanor Hinchcliffe, who also voted for Warren during the state's primary election, the Massachusetts senator was “capable, very energetic,” and had a good explanation of how she would have accomplished her goals.
Hinchcliffe said the most important issues facing the country include responding to COVID-19 and tackling the climate crisis. She's concerned that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's appointment to the high court takes place as expected, that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision could be overturned, imperiling abortion rights. Hinchcliffe supports police abolition but doesn’t believe the country is ready to do so. To her, police are primarily tasked with only responding to crime and often only worsen violent situations. Instead, she noted her support for public programs she believes reduce violence, like libraries, schools and other services.
Though admitting Biden isn’t her favorite candidate, at least in part due to his support of allocating more funding for police, she still supports the nominee.
“It’s better than Trump,” Hinchcliffe said of a Biden presidency.
Carleton sophomore Andrew Gorordo said supporting the Biden/Harris ticket, saying that reelecting Trump would ensure continued social justice strife and the wild economic swings. To Gorordo, contrasting Biden to Trump, the Democrat has comprehensive plans to address those issues and isn’t corrupt.
‘We continue to be of major importance’
Rice County DFL Chair Shawn Groth noted Warren’s popularity within Northfield and her previous visit to the city in 2014 with then-Sen. Al Franken. To Groth, the senator's visit speaks to her desire to serve and the importance of college students as local voters.
“It shows that we continue to be of major importance to campaigns and to the party itself,” Groth said of the importance of Warren’s visit. “The college Dems, they’ve been working so hard this election cycle for all of our candidates, our local candidates … all the way up the Biden/Harris ticket. They’re very enthusiastic, full of passion. I’m glad they’re on our side.”
In the past, the work of local college students has also allowed some political interns to parlay their work into a career of public service, like Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who once interned for one-time Carleton College professor, the late Sen. Paul Wellstone.
Rice County Republican Chair Kathy Dodds said Warren’s visit was “kind of speaking to the choir,” based on Northfield’s tradition as a city with a sizable liberal population. To Dodds, Biden is “in declining mental health,” and she believes a vote for him is realistically an indicator of support for Kamala Harris due to his age. She accused Biden and Harris of promoting socialism.
Though most polls place Biden ahead of Trump, Dodds said the incumbent is sparking much voter enthusiasm, some from previously disenchanted voters. She said the president has successfully combated illegal immigration and sex trafficking and has improved care at Veterans Affairs. She noted the economic growth during the Trump administration prior to the pandemic and his successful moving of the Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem. She said Republicans continue to campaign in-person and encourage conversations.
“We’re not complacent,” she said.
A Sept. 26 MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE-11 Minnesota poll of 800 registered voters showed Biden leading the president by 48-42 percent with 8 percent undecided.
Warren: Trump continues to respond poorly to COVID-19
In describing Minnesota as “a hotspot” for COVID-19, Warren noted the U.S. death toll of 219,000. She said Trump continues to have “no plan” to combat the virus and peddles false information.
In her speech, Warren criticized Trump Administration policy on the economy, education and climate change. On several occasions, Warren concluded her statements with calls to hold Trump accountable and vote him out on Nov. 3. To Warren, Trump has weakened the fight against climate change by pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and allowing Arctic drilling. Warren also criticized Trump for telling the far-right organization Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during a recent debate with Biden and, to her, continuing to equate white supremacy groups with those fighting against them.
“Democracy is on the line,” she said of election implications. “The fate of our planet is on the line.”
Warren also spoke highly of Biden and frequently called on the crowd to elect him president. To her, a Biden administration would suppress COVID-19 and reduce prescription drug costs. She said Biden would make it easier for people to join unions, ensure judicial officers support equal rights, support universal child care access and free universal pre-K for 3 and 4 year-olds, allow for the cancelation of some student debt and enact equality measures.
“We’ve got a lot of reasons to get out there and get this done,” Warren said.