This year, the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District has three supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which takes place Tuesday.
Soil & Water Conservation District candidates in Rice County are elected countywide, but must reside in one of the nomination districts up for election.
The nominating districts and candidates running for election to the Rice SWCD Board this year are:
Timothy Little
District 1 (Townships of Wheatland, Webster, Erin, Forest)
From the candidate: "I am running for the second term as a Soil and Water supervisor. Growing up on a small, efficiently-run dairy farm, I was taught from an early age to leave the soil better than it was found. By continuing to use no-till and cover crop farming practices, I hope to bring straight-forward, common sense ideas and principles to the table in order to provide our county with healthier soil and cleaner water."
Richard Cook
District 2 (Townships of Shieldsville, Wells, Morristown, Warsaw)
From the candidate: "I am a lifelong resident and the former sheriff of Rice County. As a youth and throughout my life, I have been exposed to a variety of outdoor activities ingraining an appreciation of the natural world subsequently living on a lake and managing a small tree farm the last 40 years. The soil and water district supervisor is a logical extension of those experiences. Our role is to promote soil and water conservation through example, education, and an array of cost-share opportunities to interested, like-minded property owners. We are fortunate to live in an area of such biodiversity and as stewards have an obligation to maintain healthy soil and clean water now and for future generations."
Michael Ludwig
District 4 (Townships of Bridgewater, Northfield)
From the candidate: "Having already served on the Rice Soil and Water Conservation Board, I’m hoping to be re-elected to the position to continue promoting the eﬀorts of the organization. Being a sixth-generation farmer in Bridgewater Township, my observations of the Board’s motto, “Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land” can be achieved in several ways for traditional corn/soybean farmers such as myself. The District’s Cover Crop Incentive Program has shown to help eliminate soil erosion while helping to maintain important nutrients. Minimizing soil compaction and enhancing water inﬁltration are additional factors that I’ve witnessed by participants in the program. ”Show and Tell” events have been convincing to several growers in the area. Your support for my re-election will be appreciated."
SWCDs are special-purpose units of government that manage and direct natural resource management programs at the local level. Districts work in both urban and rural settings to carry out a program for the conservation, use, and development of soil, water, and related resources. SWCD Supervisors serve four-year terms and meet monthly, discussing the business of the SWCD, distributing state grant allocations to landowners, setting conservation priorities, and coordinating conservation efforts with other local units of government and state agencies. SWCD supervisors are not paid a salary; however, they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
To learn more about Rice SWCD, visit www.riceswcd.org.