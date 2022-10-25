The voters of Faribault have an important choice to make for School Board that will significantly impact outcomes for students, families, and our community.
Voters can elect a new board by voting for candidates that will focus on core academics of math, reading and science, or re-elect incumbents who made equity policies, equity teams, equity training and “a tremendous expansion of curriculum” their top priority.
Trending policies of equity are disrupting the primary purpose of education throughout our nation, state and school district.
Equity teachings interject racial/gender identity politics in all subjects through social emotional learning
Equity’s goal is not to “close achievement gaps” between white and minority students, because that only “works to evade the analysis of racism and other forms of structural oppression.” (Seena Skelton, director, Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center, where district staff were trained)
Equity has another vocabulary that includes: structural racism, oppressors, intersectionality, white privilege, reparations, marginalized, implicit bias, transgender, microaggressions, cisgender, nonbinary, CRT, social justice, white fragility, and gender pronouns: he/him/his, or she/her/hers, etc
Equity curriculum introduces young children to LGBTQ lifestyles and plants seeds of doubt about sexual identity and transitioning.
Equity curriculum uses racial identity politics to achieve equity and social justice agendas. “Racial identity politics … is not education, but indoctrination. Education requires the free exchange of ideas.” (Katherine Kersten, "The Revolution in Minnesota’s Schools")
My focus when elected is to improve student proficiencies in math, reading and science.
I appreciate your vote Nov. 8 for School Board
Lynda Boudreau
Faribault
This is a paid political letter.
