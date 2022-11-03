I write today to express my deep trust in Sam Temple, candidate for Rice County commissioner District 3. I trust Sam to protect the interests of the working class of Faribault. For as long as I've known him, he has sought to understand the underrepresented and to build community with those who feel isolated.

