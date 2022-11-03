I write today to express my deep trust in Sam Temple, candidate for Rice County commissioner District 3. I trust Sam to protect the interests of the working class of Faribault. For as long as I've known him, he has sought to understand the underrepresented and to build community with those who feel isolated.
Particularly, I want to highlight his support for the Kaleidoscope program: a youth group for LGBTQ+ youth and allies. From the beginning Sam has been a supportive volunteer, at various times helping to set up, buy snacks and art supplies, promote the program, and even give a history presentation.
I have watched Sam evolve as an ally over the years. He hasn't always had a deep knowledge of the LGBTQ+ community and the challenges we face, but he has always displayed a willingness to learn and improve and has conducted himself with empathy.
Even on occasions where he has stumbled or unknowingly said something incorrect, he has been willing to own up to mistakes and embrace opportunities for growth. Again, he has done all of this with deep empathy for the people around him. Sam always tries to understand people different from himself.
Sam Temple is empathetic and always open to new ideas. I hope you will vote for him for county commissioner.
