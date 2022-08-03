Next week’s primary ballot for Rice County Sheriff will have three names: Rice County investigations Sgt. Ross Spicer, former Northfield police officer Richard Bailey and incumbent Sheriff Jesse Thomas. Each of the candidates are longtime residents of Rice County and have years of experience in law enforcement.
Thomas and Spicer feel the department works well in its current state, but there is some room for improvement. Bailey would like to see major changes in the department, including eliminating some leadership positions.
The Aug. 9 primary will narrow the sheriff’s race to two candidates who will advance to the General Election on Nov. 8.
Jesse Thomas
Sheriff Thomas was appointed to the position in November of last year after former Sheriff Troy Dunn retired. This November, Thomas hopes to be elected and maintain his position.
Thomas graduated from Saint Mary’s University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and became a correctional officer in 1996. Over time, he worked his way up through the ranks to patrol deputy, then investigator, and SWAT team member, then patrol sergeant and then the Rice County Sheriff’s Office’s first ever lieutenant. In 2014, he was appointed to chief deputy by Dunn.
Thomas said he’s been working to improve the Sheriff’s Office presence in townships by visiting town board meetings and assigning deputies to do the same. He also has been involved in the planning process of the new Public Safety Center and wants to continue to work toward the project’s completion.
Thomas began the process to restructure the leadership in the department to include two captains instead of one. If the budget is approved, the change will be implemented after the election.
Richard Bailey
Challenger Bailey says the Sheriff’s Office has too many high-paid officials.
Bailey was a combat veteran in the U.S. Navy for six years before joining the staff at the state prison in Faribault, working his way up to corrections sergeant. He then moved onto become a patrol officer for the Northfield Police Department, where he served for 14 years.
He said he left the force due to the poor treatment of his fellow officers and discrimination. If elected sheriff he said he hopes to address those concerns, along with the high-salaried supervisors and “militarization” of police.
Bailey said he will seek strict accountability and to address the root cause of crime and build better relationships with the diverse community.
Ross Spicer
While Bailey is campaigning for department changes. Sgt. Spicer feels the Sheriff’s Office operates well and is supported by the citizens of Rice County.
After Spicer graduated from Faribault High School, he spent some time working at the Rice County Jail before briefly working at the Waterville Police Department. In 2005, he was hired as a Rice County Sheriff’s deputy. He later was promoted to investigator and now works as an investigations sergeant.
The Lonsdale resident feels that the Rice County Sheriff’s Office is the best in Minnesota and he can make it even better. He does, however, feel that keeping up with any new legislative or training requirements will present new challenges for the department.
Spicer also feels that the Sheriff’s Department could benefit from better communication and collaboration within its own divisions and with other local law enforcement agencies. He also would like the department to become more involved with community organizations and help come up with solutions for any unique challenges they deal with.
