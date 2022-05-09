The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Dakota County in east central Minnesota...
Central Rice County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 515 PM CDT.
* At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Faribault,
moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Dundas around 500 PM CDT.
Northfield around 505 PM CDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south
central, southeastern and east central Minnesota.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south
central, southeastern and east central Minnesota.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MORRISON SHERBURNE
WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN LE SUEUR RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND,
EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH,
LE SUEUR, LITTLE FALLS, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.