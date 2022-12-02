The Faribault Youth Center is looking for adult instructors to lead after-school programming for students in grades 9-12.
Free programming is offered 3:15–5:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Faribault Education Center. Current offerings include a cooking and crafts club, video game club, debate team, and homework help.
Additional cooking and crafts instructors are sought. Students are also interested in adding an outdoors club, a sewing and knitting club, and a film club. Other club ideas from prospective instructors who have a hobby to teach are welcome.
Instructors are paid $19.56 an hour. They are needed a minimum of one or two times a week from 3:30–5 p.m.
Debate Coach Josh Amacher said leading a club is fun and rewarding.
“I enjoy being a Debate Coach because I get to expand the minds and argumentative skills of young students,” he said. “One thing that has surprised me about debate is how engaged and curious the students are with the actual debate topics. They are so interested in learning about the debate topics and the art of debate. It has made my job a lot easier.”
New clubs will begin in December or January, depending on applicants’ availability. Contact Faribault Youth Center Coordinator Suzi Cruz at Scruz@faribault.k12.mn.us for more information.
