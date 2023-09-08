Faribault DoS 2023 1.jpg

Andrew Petree clips invasive buckthorn at River Bend Nature Center on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Xcel Energy)

Volunteers came together on Friday to remove an invasive plant from the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault as part of Xcel Energy’s 13th annual Day of Service.

Faribault DoS 2023 2.jpg

Charles Barber clears branches off of a trail at River Bend Nature Center. (Photo courtesy of Xcel Energy)
  

