Pumpkins are in prime time in the fall and Buckham West members can make wooden pumpkin that will last from year to year. Joy Zimmerman will lead a class at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
I look forward to seeing the special embellishments she adds to this design and the interesting items she uses for the stem of the pumpkin. A finished sample is available to view at Buckham West.
Register so that material can be prepared. A $6 fee includes most supplies. Bring your own glue or glue it at home.
Salsa contest results
Thank you to all of the contestants who participated in our first salsa-making contest.
We had seven entries in the Buckham West member category with Lynda Boudreau and John Slettedahl taking home prizes.
In the celebrity category, Fire Chief Dustin Dienst was the winner. He also received a prize for this entry, along with the bragging rights that he has earned.
We were delighted to have Chef Jeff Labeau take time from his busy work schedule to be with us as well. He did a cooking demo by making fresh pico de gallo and left us with some to taste. The Depot also donated gift certificates for our winning entries — thanks so much.
Senior Solutions
Buckham West has partnered with Holly from Westbrack Marketing to provide a new service for Faribault’s older adults called Senior Solutions. Twice a month, Holly will be available by appointment to assist with your technology questions, such as using Facebook, purchasing tickets online, issues related to your cell phone and more. Please note that questions on connecting printers or anything that would involve a home visit will not be addressed.
To access this service, call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make an appointment. You will be scheduled for a one-half hour slot and there is a $20 fee which will be payable directly to Holly at the start of your visit.
Aging Eyes Support Group
We now are hosting a support group twice a month for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns. The group will be meeting on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West. This free program is open to the public and we ask that you call to sign up. Drop in are also welcome.
The group’s leader, Betsy Shallbetter, is retired from teaching at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault and is a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative.
Fashions on Central
It’s that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are continuing to add many new items for those days when the temperature begins to drop.
Fashions on Central, located in downtown Faribault, is open for shopping Tuesday-Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 pm.
Medicare 101
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare 101” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. (please note corrected time)
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
This is a free event which is open to the public. Sign up by calling 332-7357.
Advanced care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. Sessions are Tuesdays Oct. 4 and 18 from 10–11 a.m. Plan to attend both sessions. You you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
Registration is required for these free classes. Class size is limited. Call Buckham West at 507-332-7357.
Plastic recycling
The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics on Wednesday, Sept. 28 between 9:30-11 am, Volunteers will be on-hand to accept a variety of household plastics.
The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, we are holding a special membership drive. If you are 50 years or older, we invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.