Fashions on Central now has all of its winter wear out on the sales floor. If you need a sweater, scarf or winter coat we can help. Anything that you might want for winter can be purchased at Fashions on Central.
We want to invite everyone to stop in and see what is new. You will always find high quality, gently-used clothing for women at great prices.
We also ask you to please consider giving to Fashions on Central when donating your clothing and accessories. Donations are needed and accepted during regular store hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Remember that all of the money raised from the sales supports the operations of Buckham West.
Raffle winners
Congratulations to Vern Steffens, Gail Burke and Anne Pleskonko who were the winners of our special Thanksgiving raffle. Each winner won a specially decorated pumpkin, just in time to add to their Halloween festivities or grace their Thanksgiving table. Thank you to everyone who participated.
Give to the Max Day
Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for Nov. 17. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation.
Pencil artist to visit
Today, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring an extraordinary collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and also the women who have served in the armed forces.
The program is open to the public; walk ins are welcomed. There is no cost for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members which is payable at the door.
History presentation
Tomorrow, Nov. 3 at 1:30 pm we are honored to be hosting Brian Libby, retired European history instructor from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, when he shares with us a presentation on three famous families of 1914 Europe.
The presentation will examine whether the collapse of the ancient houses of the Romanovs, the Hapsburgs and the Hohenzollerns resulted in improvement or the reverse for their former subjects.
Membership time
Thanks to everyone who continues to support Buckham West with their paid membership each year. Within the next week, each current member will receive their 2023 membership renewal form in the mail. Please drop off your payment sometime before year-end.
Our membership dues for 2023 are set at $40 per person, which is the same fee as 2022. We also have scholarships available for those who request it. Please know that by becoming a member you are supporting an excellent nonprofit organization that provides necessary and relevant information, services and programs to Faribault’s older adults.
Reminders:
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West.
• Technology assistance service for Faribault’s older adults is available from Holly from Westbrack Marketing. Call 507-332-7357 to make an appointment for a half-hour slot. Fee: $20.
• Donations are needed for the Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe, which kicks off on Nov. 26. New and handmade items, gift certificates, themed baskets and trinkets for children to buy for a special adult are sought by Nov. 18 to stock the shoppe.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You may call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. These services are based on your ability to pay.