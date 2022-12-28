Many thanks to the Faribault Middle School Student Council who recently completed a Christmas gift drive for the community. Buckham West was fortunate to have been the recipient of some of these funds by receiving several games and also coffee coupons.
The students’ hard work raised several thousand dollars and we were delighted that they thought of Buckham West’s members when they were distributing the gifts. We look forward to hosting a free coffee day in the near future, thanks to these ambitious and generous students.
Holiday closures
In celebration of the New Year’s holiday, the coffee shop and all programs at Buckham West will be closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no noon meal served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Friday or Monday. Fashions on Central will be closed on Friday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Winter health tips
To help accomplish our goal of staying healthy, happy, and safe this winter, here are 6 tips that you may find beneficial.
1. When it is slippery outside, don’t ever walk with your hands in your pockets. If your arms are free to move you will have much better balance, and if you do slip and fall your injuries will most likely be less serious.
2. Experts recommend daily getting at least 600 to 800 international units of vitamin D3 for bone health either in your diet or from supplements. In addition, I have found that taking vitamin D also helps my mood a lot, especially during the winter doldrums.
3. Try to get at least some exercise on most days, even if it is just walking or jogging in place at home, along with some stretching. Exercise is great for one’s body and mind.
4. Winter is a great time to do things that otherwise wouldn’t get done around the house, such as cleaning out closets, drawers and cabinets. And don’t forget to donate your extra clothes to Fashions on Central.
5. Ensure that you have adequate lighting in your home, either through night lights or lamps so you can always see where you are going during the long dark winter nights. And have a flashlight handy, too.
6. Attitude is everything in surviving winter. Enjoy!
Great Courses
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses in a video-viewing and discussion format. It is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby for six sessions. Registration is now being accepted.
Donation gratitude
Thank you to the many, many people who made yearend donations to Buckham West in 2022. Our request for people to consider a gift in order to help us with our general operations, has garnered many generous contributions. If you are still willing to make a tax-deductible gift please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. W. Thanks to all of our many supporters for your generosity.
Donate clothes
Too much stuff in your closets? If you plan to clean out some of your unwanted clothing, please consider donating those gently-used women’s clothing items to Fashions on Central. Located at 325 Central Ave. in downtown Faribault, Fashions on Central accepts donations Tuesday-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reminders:
• We encourage current senior center members to get your membership renewal form in before the end of this year. Dues are $40.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and looking for help, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You may call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. These services are based on your ability to pay.