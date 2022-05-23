A wildflower walk through the he maple basswood forest at the Townsend Woods Scientific and Natural Area from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woods should be bursting forth spring wildflowers, including bloodroot, hepatica and wild ginger, among other ephemerals. Around the wet areas there may be marsh marigold.

Registration is required. Email sna.dnr@state.mn.us.

The Townsend Woods Scientific and Natural Area is between Sakatah and Horeshoe Lakes in Rice County. For more information and directions go to mndnr.gov/snas/sna01015

Footwear appropriate for outdoor hiking is recommended. Masks are encouraged when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Questions, contact Kelly Randall at 651-259-5070 or kelly.randall@state.mn.us

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments