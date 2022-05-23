Wildflower Walk at Townsend Woods SNA Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A wildflower walk through the he maple basswood forest at the Townsend Woods Scientific and Natural Area from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.The woods should be bursting forth spring wildflowers, including bloodroot, hepatica and wild ginger, among other ephemerals. Around the wet areas there may be marsh marigold.Registration is required. Email sna.dnr@state.mn.us.The Townsend Woods Scientific and Natural Area is between Sakatah and Horeshoe Lakes in Rice County. For more information and directions go to mndnr.gov/snas/sna01015. Footwear appropriate for outdoor hiking is recommended. Masks are encouraged when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance.Questions, contact Kelly Randall at 651-259-5070 or kelly.randall@state.mn.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wildflower Basswood Botany Forest Hepatica Maple Wild Ginger Marsh Marigold Walk Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Upcoming Events May 23 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 AAUW Book Sale Mon, May 23, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices