Vintage glasses found in a Northfield thrift store, Used-A-Bit Shoppe.

Via upbringing and financial necessity, I am a thrifter. I believe in recycling, reusing, repurposing, upcycling, whatever term you peg to using that which has already been used.

Thrifting is a great way to find affordable art.
Furniture crams a space at Used-A-Bit Shoppe in Northfield.
These colorful plates caught my eye. Dinnerware is always in stock at thrift shops and garage sales.
An overview of used merchandise in the households section of Used-A-Bit Shoppe, Northfield. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photos September 2022)
A sandwich board outside Used-A-Bit Shoppe, River Park Mall, Northfield.
Smiley faces were popular when I was a teen in the 1970s.
One of several quilt blocks, some finished, others not.
A colorful beverage cart from Costa Rica.
This image shows the size of the 1968 world wall map. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photos September 2022)
Interesting artsy vessels at Used-A-Bit Shoppe.
Colorful kids’ chairs just waiting for the right buyer at Used-A-Bit.
An artsy vase...
The 1968 world wall map up close.

Audrey Kletscher Helbling is a Faribault writer, blogger and former journalist who grew up in a little house on the prairie. Really. Find her blog, Minnesota Prairie Roots, at mnprairieroots.com.

