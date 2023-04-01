...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Cannon River AT Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Heavy rain and snow over the last 48 hours has resulted in rapid
rises in rivers across southeast Minnesota. Snow melt over the next
few days will also contribute to additional rises.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River AT Northfield.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 895.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 898.1 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
It’s still cold enough for winter gear here in Minnesota. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo January 2018)
Winter retains its firm grip on Minnesota, even in this official season of spring. We are in a Winter Storm Warning for Friday evening through Saturday morning with some 4-6 inches of snow forecast for my area along with wind gusts to 45 mph. Other parts of Minnesota will see more snow and wind, resulting in blizzard conditions.
Temps have also been unseasonably cold. Think below zero in some areas of our state earlier in the week. We did not reach 50 degrees in March, unusual even by Minnesota averages.
What to do? Endure. Escape. Or embrace.
The definition of endure is obvious. Don warm clothes, crank up the heat and wait.
Escape means traveling to some place warm, like Arizona or Florida or California or Texas. Plenty of Minnesotans do exactly that over spring break. Or, when that’s not an option, envision the summer ahead and a Minnesota northwoods lakeside cabin. I’m picturing that in my mind, in mid-July, warm sand between my toes, water lapping, blue skies, loons calling …
Or, if you’re a south metro first grade teacher, you can embrace, or rather defy, the cold with Beach Day. On a 10-degree morning, my almost 7-year-old granddaughter headed off to school in a tank top and shorts, prepared to celebrate a day at the beach. An oversized sun and waves graphic defined her defiant, colorful shirt. Per her mom’s care, Izzy layered her snowpants and winter coat over her summer attire and packed a sweatshirt.
The wise teacher advised students they could wear shorts, “if you want to be cold.” Apparently Izzy and a few others wanted to be cold. Ah, the optimism of youth who weren’t about to allow a low morning temp of 10 degrees to spoil their day at the beach.
