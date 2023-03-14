Beginning on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m., Buckham West will launch another educational series titled “Unsung Heroes of World War II: Europe.” In this series, we will look beyond the epic battles and military strategy to meet some of the ordinary people who made an extraordinary impact on World War II.
This program will be a video-viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. It is presented by experts in the field and facilitated locally by Bob Irby. The class is free to members with a minimal cost to non-members. Please note the change to a morning time instead of the usual afternoon time slot. Call 507-332-7357 to register.
Food Share Month
Buckham West is hosting a food and funds collection drive starting on March 13 through March 31.
Where will my donations go? We will give your donations to the Community Action Center in Faribault and to St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault.
What should I donate? Your monetary donations are definitely important. Food shelves know how to stretch your donated dollars and during March, Minnesota Food Share helps local food shelves to stretch their dollars even further.
Checks can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to Community Action Center with Faribault in the memo line. Should you choose to donate non-perishable items, please pick up a shopping list of suggested items and bring the items back to Buckham West.
Help for the Helpers
A class designed designed for providers of long-term care services for adults will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, March 28 at 1:30 p.m.
The class will help caregivers identify situations related to the mental health of clients and learn ways to buffer these situations. It will also help caregivers focus on ways to take care of themselves while caring for others.
Presenter is Jane Buffie, a clinical social worker with more than 30 years of experience and works with a team of mental health experts at Family Services Rochester.
The class is free. Please register by calling 507-332-7357.
Waterers wanted
Once again it will be the responsibility of Buckham West to handle the watering of the baskets that beautify downtown Faribault. Using a specially outfitted golf cart, volunteers hit the streets early in the morning for an hour or two of work each day.
There will be a volunteer organizational meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. If you have a conflict with this date and still would like to volunteer, please call me at 507-332-7357.
Conversations with older drivers
Is there someone in your life that might need to modify their driving habits or even hang up the keys altogether? A seminar sponsored by AARP Driver Safety will help families determine when it’s time for their loved ones to make this change and provides help in finding the right words when you do have the need to talk with them.
The program is open to the public and free of charge. It will be held on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Buckham West. Please register by calling 507-332-7357.
Fraud prevention
On Wednesday, March 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Senior Linkage Line Specialist Cea Grass will be at Buckham West to share ways to identify and avoid fraud. You will also learn about other help and services that are available for older adults and their families. Joining Grass will be Detective Matt Shuda from the Faribault Police Department. This program is free and open to the public, no preregistration needed.
Nice to know
• The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
• The book club selection for the March 27 meeting is “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge.
• If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line Specialist Cea Grass has office hours in our building on the second Wednesday of each month.
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.
• The “Out to Lunch Bunch” was created for people interested in joining other members for lunch the third Tuesday of each month. The members only activity is Dutch treat. Please call for reservations to be made.Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.