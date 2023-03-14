Beginning on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m., Buckham West will launch another educational series titled “Unsung Heroes of World War II: Europe.” In this series, we will look beyond the epic battles and military strategy to meet some of the ordinary people who made an extraordinary impact on World War II.

Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.

