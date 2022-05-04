Waldorf University Choir to perform Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Waldorf University Choir will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior.The choir from FOrest City Iowa is the second oldest collegiate a cappella choir in the United States and it tours nationally and internationally. Its spring tour includes a stop in Faribault. The Faribault High School choir will be featured guests. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Choir Show Cathedral Tour Faribault High School Iowa United States Waldorf University Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Council majority supports Farmer Seed redevelopment subsidy Upcoming Events May 4 Free Skin Screening Event Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, May 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices