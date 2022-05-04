The Waldorf University Choir will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior.

The choir from FOrest City Iowa is the second oldest collegiate a cappella choir in the United States and it tours nationally and internationally. Its spring tour includes a stop in Faribault. 

The Faribault High School choir will be featured guests.  

