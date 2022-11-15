The percentage of Rice County voters casting a ballot in last week’s election exceeded turnout in the 2018 midterms by the narrowest of margins. Turnout this year in Rice County was 72.86% — up .36 points from 2018.
That’s well above the state’s total, which Secretary of State Steve Simon put at about 60.66%.
In all, 28,557 votes were cast in Rice County, Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson told the county Canvassing Board Monday morning during the required certification of votes.
Of those, 81% voted atthe polls Tuesday; 19% submitted absentee ballots.
The Canvassing Board includes the property tax and elections director, two members of the Rice County Board of Commissioners who were not candidates in the election, the mayor of the county’s largest city and the county’s court administrator. The board verifies the election results as reported by county elections staff.
Anderson began the meeting by reviewing the election process, which included issuing absentee ballots for voters living overseas and the work of elections judges, who this year took on a larger role.
Nine election judges were hired from political party lists, she said, and were solely responsible for accepting or rejecting absentee ballots. Voters whose ballots were rejected were sent a replacement along with a letter with instructions on how to resubmit their new ballot.
At one point, election judge Pam Wunderlich suspected duplicate ballots and brought her concerns to elections staff members.
“Everything stopped” until all concerns were alleviated, she said.
The county set up a viewing room for residents to observe the absentee ballot review process, but the room went unused, said Anderson.
More than 2,500 new voters registered to vote Tuesday, a figure Anderson called “pretty typical.” About 45% of those were students at Northfield colleges.
Polls opened Tuesday as scheduled and no issues of significance were reported other than a loss of power at the Cannon City Township precinct. The outage lasted about 20 minutes and only impacted lights at the polling place. All election equipment except poll pad printers are equipped with battery backups.
Three modems in areas of the county with poor broadband access were unable to transmit results from their location and brought to the county’s Government Services Building where the data was uploaded.
Anderson and Assistant Property Tax and Elections Director Jody Wagner reviewed results from three of the 32 precincts — Bridgewater, Richland and Forest — for the board Monday and provided members a summary report.
All records except for the abstracts (summary) are kept for 22 months. Abstracts must be retained permanently.
Hand recounts of two precincts will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Government Services Building as required by state statute. Those precincts — Northfield Township precinct 2 and Morristown city — were selected at random Monday. The meeting is open to the public.
Find canvassed results from the Nov. 8, 2022 election at ricecountymn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6482/11-8-22-Rice-County-canvassing-results.