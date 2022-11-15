canvas board.jpeg

Elections Coordinator Elissa Jones, front right, passes documents showing tallies from the midterm elections to Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek, front left The talliers were later shared with all Canvassing Board members. Also pictured, clockwise from left, Rice County commissioners Jim Purfeerst and Jeff Docken, Court Administrator Lisa Kuhlman, Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson and Assistant Property Tax and Elections Director Jody Wagner. (Rice County photo)

The percentage of Rice County voters casting a ballot in last week’s election exceeded turnout in the 2018 midterms by the narrowest of margins. Turnout this year in Rice County was 72.86% — up .36 points from 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments