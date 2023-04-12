The Rice County United Way seeks book donations and name ideas for its future bookstore.
The nonprofit plans to open a bookstore on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault.
Naming ideas are being accepted through Tuesday at www.facebook.com/RCAUW.
To arrange to donate books email elizabeth@ricecountyunitedway.org or davec1953@gmail.com. Most books are accepted, exclusions include textbooks, romance novels, magazines and children's books more than 15 years old.
