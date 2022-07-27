Rice County Area United Way will soon offer microgrants between $100 and $1,000 to local community groups. This is a pilot program designed to offer resources year-round.
“We are launching this program to respond to urgent needs in a timely manner,” said Elizabeth Child, executive director of Rice County Area United Way. “This new program will allow for groups that aren’t registered 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit organizations to apply for small grants. That could, for example, help community group facing an unexpected issue. The grant could also be used by an established nonprofit to address an unexpected need.”
United Way microgrants are available for projects with a charitable purpose that:
• Have limited access to funding and support.
• Affect members in the Rice County community in United Way’s target areas: financial stability, health and education.
• Are urgently needed.
The microgrants can be applied for at any time from Aug. 1 through May 31, 2023, as long as funding is available.
Applications will be reviewed bi-monthly. In cases where timing is sensitive, the United Way review committee will consider granting outside the bi-monthly cycle. United Way anticipates making awards by the last day of the following months: August, October, December, February, April, June.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.