Rice County United Way adopted 25 families this holiday season.
Partner agency Growing Up Healthy worked with the Faribault Police Department, Community Action Center, Faribault Public Schools and others to identify families experiencing hardship.
In each family, parents received over $200 in gift cards and children received gifts from wish lists they wrote themselves.
United Way raised $5,000 to purchase many of the gifts. Allina Health and an individual family also adopted families.
United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Child, Growing Up Healthy's Fatima Ponciano, and members of the Faribault Police Department delivered the gifts on Wednesday.
In a reflection about the deliveries, Child said the visits were rewarding and eye-opening.
"On the one hand, we were greeted with excited smiles from children," she wrote. "They got to hold packages just for them and try to figure out what treasures might be inside. They got the gift of anticipation."
The day also was a "hard look at our community," Child wrote. "As I traveled from apartment to trailer to house, I heard about some of the hardships faced: A family that can't pay its utility bills and, despite the cold weather, experienced having electricity and gas turned off for several hours. A family with a child who needs a $2,000 surgery for a heart defect and can't afford it."
The program also provided an opportunity for the community organizations and police to connect with families, Child concluded.
"I learned that our donations not only deliver gifts, they bring community together," she wrote.
