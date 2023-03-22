Today, March 22, Buckham West is hosting two educational programs of interest.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m., Cea Grass, a Senior Linkage Line specialist will be at Buckham West to share ways to identify and avoid fraud. You will also learn about other help and services that are available for older adults and their families. Joining Ms. Grass will be Detective Matt Shuda, from the Faribault Police Department. This program is free and open to the public, no preregistration needed.
Then from 6:30-8 p.m., Frank Daly, an AARP volunteer instructor will present an interesting and relevant seminar called “We Need to Talk.” This seminar guides families in determining when it’s time for their loved ones to consider modifying their driving habits or even hang up the keys altogether.
These are free programs that are open to the public.
Fashions on Central
Have you been to Fashions on Central lately? Our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, is preparing for spring and open for shopping. We are busy replacing the winter wear with the spring and summer fashions. There is so much to offer. Please come in while the selections are good. The store is open Tuesdays- Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to shopping, we are looking for people to donate to our store. At this time we are especially looking for donations of women’s purses and jewelry.
Please remember that all profits from the sales at Fashions on Central, are used to support that programs and services at Buckham West.
Great Courses
Beginning on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m., Buckham West will launch another educational series titled “Unsung Heroes of World War II: Europe.” In this series, we will look beyond the epic battles and military strategy to meet some of the ordinary people who made an extraordinary impact on World War II.
This program will be a video-viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. It is presented by experts in the field and facilitated locally by Bob Irby. The class is free to members with a minimal cost to non-members. Please note the change to a morning time instead of the usual afternoon time slot. Call 507-332-7357 to register.
Food Share Month
Buckham West is hosting a food and funds collection drive throughout the month of March.
We will give your donations to the Community Action Center in Faribault and to St Vincent de Paul in Faribault.
Your monetary donations are definitely important. Food shelves know how to stretch your donated dollars and during March, MN Food Share helps local food shelves to stretch their dollars even further. Checks can be made to St Vincent de Paul or to Community Action Center with Faribault in the memo line.
Should you choose to donate non-perishable items, please pick up a “shopping list” of suggested items and bring the items back to Buckham West.
Help for the Helpers
A class designed designed for providers of long-term care services for adults will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, March 28 at 1:30 p.m.
The class will help caregivers identify situations related to the mental health of clients and learn ways to buffer these situations. It will also help caregivers focus on ways to take care of themselves while caring for others.
Presenter is Jane Buffie, a clinical social worker with more than 30 years of experience and works with a team of mental health experts at Family Services Rochester.
The class is free. Please register by calling 507-332-7357.
Membership renewals
If you have just received a reminder postcard in the mail it is because we are now asking for all past members to please renew their membership for 2023. Not only would you be supporting a worthy nonprofit organization, there are several Buckham West programs that are for members only including the writing group, mahjong, 500, cribbage, bridge marathon, meditation, Out to Lunch Bunch, Great Courses, plus others.
So, if you want to continue your participation in these popular groups, please remember to renew your membership. Membership forms are available at the front desk or on our website. The price is $40 per person.
Nice to Know
• If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line staff member, Cea Grass be here on the second Wednesday of each month.
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with yard work or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 332-7357 and asking for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free