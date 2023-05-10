The Make & Take Garden Art Project was a hit last week. Members met with local artist Paula Wadekamper and spent an hour working on their creations.
We were very sad to cancel our Coffee Shop Concert starring Jim Lenway. Stay tuned for the rescheduled date for this loved event.
Here’s a snapshot of the week ahead at Buckham West:
Try meditation: Come join us this Friday in our comfy Anderson Room at 10 a.m. to relax your mind and body.
Out to Lunch: The Out to Lunch Bunch meets Tuesday, May 16. If you are interested in socializing with others and would like to visit area restaurants, this is for you. Please call Buckham West ahead of time for reservations to be made. Dutch treat, members only.
Writing group: Check out our Creative Writing Group next Wednesday, May 17 at 9 a.m.
Plastic recycling: The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West next Wednesday, May 17 from 9:30-11 a.m. to accept your donation of household plastic bags. Acceptable clean and dry plastic bags include the following: produce, ice, Ziploc, cereal box liners, case overwrap, bread, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning, and thin bubble wraps. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Lumber baron talk: What’s it like to be grandson of Stillwater’s last lumber baron? Join Bill McGrath as he tells entertaining and interesting stories of his grandfather, James E. McGrath, Stillwater’s last lumber baron on Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. It’s a rags-to-riches-to-rags tale about a man whose first job was sweeping sawdust in a mill. Be prepared for tales from the Snake River and what it was like to grow up in that Stillwater mansion. Ask about the false teeth, broken compass, four bad fires, courtroom accusations, and how did one feed 1,200 lumberjacks in February?
Bill McGrath is a newspaperman, musician and an active member of the Northfield community. His talk is free for Buckham West members and $5 for non-members. Please pre-register by calling 507-332-7357.
Upcoming events:
• Book Club meets May 22 at 9:30am. “The Lemon Tree by Sandy Tolan” will be discussed.
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets May 23 at 10 a.m. This support group aims to help people feel less alone as they navigate changes due to vision loss.
• Caregiver Support Group meets May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. Gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing, and friendly discussion.
• Great Courses series facilitated locally by Bob Irby is set to begin a summer session Thursday, May 25 and will be back in the afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Join two historians as they discuss the battle that occurred at each of these locations. Contact Buckham West to register. The six-week series is free to members and $30 for non-members.
Nice to Know
• Fashions on Central, our women’s gently used clothing boutique in downtown Faribault, is open for shopping. Stop in to explore Tuesdays-Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits support programs and services at Buckham West. In addition to shoppers, we are looking for additional volunteers to greet shoppers and manage sales for a few hours (or more) a week. Please inquire about this rewarding volunteer opportunity at Buckham West.
• Buckham West offers two rooms available for rental. Our Anderson Room is equipped with appropriate technology for large business/agency meetings. Our activity room is equipped with a kitchenette and is perfect for medium size get togethers. Please inquire by calling Buckham West.