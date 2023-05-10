Plates image.jpg

Plates and other recycled items were repurposed into garden art. (Submitted photo)

The Make & Take Garden Art Project was a hit last week. Members met with local artist Paula Wadekamper and spent an hour working on their creations.

Carla Pearson is executive director of Buckham West, a nonprofit center in Faribault for adults ages 50 and older.

